Prasidha Menon appointed as regional communications lead, Airbnb

Menon will lead integrated communications for the brand in India, Southeast Asia, Hong Kong, and Taiwan.
Airbnb has appointed Prasidha Menon as its regional communications lead for India, Southeast Asia, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. Menon joins Airbnb from UnitedHealth Group where she worked for a year and two months.
Menon shared the update in a LinkedIn post.
She has over 15 years of international work experience (across consumer and B2B businesses) and specialises in creative storytelling, brand awareness campaigns, corporate reputation management, and advocacy work. Prior to this, Menon has worked with brands like OYO and Uber.