Prasuma promotes Lisa Suwal to CEO

Lisa Suwal, said, “Creating categories and launching 1st to market innovations have been the hallmark of our business. We were (Prasuma) the first ones to bring Fresh and Chilled Deli Meats to India and I am proud to have been able to contribute to that tradition with the launch of India’s first and most loved Frozen Momo Brand. I am grateful for this opportunity as I know how valuable it is given the value that I know we will create. I look forward to the journey ahead, more mouthwatering, high quality products, more consumers, and definitely more consumer love. This is just the beginning!”