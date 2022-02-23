Prasuma promotes Lisa Suwal to CEO

As CGO of the company, Lisa was instrumental in launching the brand’s now marquee product, Prasuma Momos.
Prasuma, Indian Momo brand, has announced the promotion of Lisa Suwal from its chief growth officer to its chief operating officer. At the helm of the company, Lisa will now oversee the fast-growing brand’s top-line, bottom-line, profitability, and overall management. The daughter of Prasuma’s founder Mehendra Suwal, Lisa will also ensure that the company’s mission and vision are thoroughly implemented across its operations.
Having been the driving force behind the launch and resounding success of Prasuma Momos, Lisa brings a wealth of FMCG, Ecommerce, dynamic brand building experience, strategic insight, and passion to the CEO position. With strong people management skills and the ability to bring ideas to fruition, Lisa has been viewed as the right person to take the brand’s legacy forward.
On the development, Mahendra Suwal, founder – Prasuma, said, “I am thrilled and proud to pass on the mantle of my beloved business to the most capable person I could think of. Coincidentally, she happens to be my daughter. The time is right, the business is on the verge of being ripe. I wish her nothing but the best and am sure that with her leadership this business will reach heights that it has never seen before."
Lisa Suwal, said, “Creating categories and launching 1st to market innovations have been the hallmark of our business. We were (Prasuma) the first ones to bring Fresh and Chilled Deli Meats to India and I am proud to have been able to contribute to that tradition with the launch of India’s first and most loved Frozen Momo Brand. I am grateful for this opportunity as I know how valuable it is given the value that I know we will create. I look forward to the journey ahead, more mouthwatering, high quality products, more consumers, and definitely more consumer love. This is just the beginning!”
Launched in 2019, Prasuma Momos has an omnichannel model with distribution across 70 cities. In 2021, on the back of growing consumer demand, the brand’s distribution footprint almost tripled, increasing from 40 to 70 cities. Its retail presence went from 1000 to 5000 stores over the past year. Prasuma is available in all top modern retail chains as well as e-commerce platforms.
This year, her first as CEO, Lisa looks forward to driving sales and distribution for the brand by onboarding more retail channels and partners while also unlocking strategic product diversification. In the next 5 years, she envisions Prasuma becoming a global food brand, bringing joy and nourishment to families, enriching lives with extraordinary food.