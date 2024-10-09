Prasun Kumar elevated to chief marketing officer at Magicbricks

Prasun Kumar, who was previously business head - new revenue verticals and head - operations, digital marketing and quality assurance at Magicbricks has been promoted to chief of marketing at the real estate portal.

In this new capacity, Prasun will oversee the company’s entire marketing, research, and editorial functions. Additionally, he will also be Business Head for a few strategic revenue verticals.

Before rejoining Magicbricks in 2023, Prasun held the position of chief marketing officer at Justdial. His professional journey, spanning over two decades, includes leadership roles at renowned organisations such as Reliance Communications, Sony Mobile Communications, MTS, Levi Strauss & Co., Madison Communications, and McCann Worldgroup.