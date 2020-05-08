Pratap Bose moves on from The Social Street

He co-founded the marketing communications agency in 2015 after stepping down as CEO of the DDB Mudra Group.
Pratap Bose has stepped down from The Social Street, a marketing communications agency as founding partner and chairman. He co-founded the agency in 2015 with Mandeep Malhotra, Arjun Reddy, and Pradeep Uppalapati.
Before co-founding The Social Street, Bose was the chief operating officer of the DDB Mudra Group for nearly six years. He had joined the group in 2008.
Before that, Bose worked for Ogilvy & Mather India (now Ogilvy) for 17 years in various capacities and went on to become its youngest chief executive officer in 2006.