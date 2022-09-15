Pratap Pawar of Sakal Media Group, elected as Chairman Of ABC

Pawar was the former president of The Mahratta Chamber of Commerce, Industries & Agriculture, Pune.
Pratap Pawar, chairman, Sakal Media which publishes Marathi daily newspaper - SAKAL was unanimously elected as the Chairman of Audit Bureau of Circulations (ABC) for the year 2022-2023.
Pawar was the former president of The Mahratta Chamber of Commerce, Industries & Agriculture, Pune. He is on the Board of several national and International organisations.
Pawar was awarded with Padma Shri by Government of India in the year 2014. Sakal has 87 year’s tradition of reliability and involvement in community affairs.
Sakal’s Marathi TV Channel, Event Management and Social Activities has helped spread its reach all over Maharashtra..
Deputy Chairman:-
Srinivasan K Swamy, chairman & managing director of R K Swamy, Advertising Agency Member on the Council was unanimously elected as the Deputy Chairman of the Bureau for the year 2022-2023.