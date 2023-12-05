Prateek Malpani moves on from Wakefit

Malpani headed brand and media at the startup for over two years.
On December 4, Prateek Malpani took to social media to announce his decision to move on from his role of head- brand and media from the online sleep company Wakefit.
He expressed gratitude to the opportunity that led him to spend 27 months of his decade long career with the company. "The only place where I understood not once, but multiple times on what it means to truly go "viral" and it wouldn't have been possible if people did not provide the right environment for it," he said.
Prior to joining Wakefit as a DGM- brand and content in 2021, he was the associate director-brand for the edtech company Vedantu for 10 months. He has worked with Cure.fit, redBus, and Shiksha.com, post the completion of PGDM- Communications, Marketing, Integrated Marketing Communications, Media Management from MICA in 2013.
In his post, Malpani praised communication partners for Wakefit LS Digital, DCMN, Spring Marketing Capital, Twilight Entertainment, among others.
"I have always maintained that brand managers get more credit than they deserve. From awards to appraisals, from PR quotes to exclusive interviews, everything puts us in the limelight just for being on the other side. None of it would be possible without the support of partners that act nothing less than an extended marketing team. If you have them by your side then cherish them," he said.
Malpani is yet to reveal his next move.