Prateek Mehta takes charge as Chief Business Officer at Angel One

Strengthening its senior leadership, the Fintech company Angel One (formerly known as Angel Broking) appointed Prateek Mehta as its chief business officer. In his new role, he will be chalking out growth strategies and business plans for the company to achieve its vision.

Prateek, has a stunning background of more than 19 years in building and creating value at Startups & Fortune 50 Companies, of which he spent 10+ years in solving and scaling retail and internet businesses like Tata Digital, Scripbox/Upwardly, Myntra, and Zovi. His wealth of experience in areas of growth, product, marketing and brand will add great value to Angel One.