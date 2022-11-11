Prateek Mehta takes charge as Chief Business Officer at Angel One

In his new role, he will be chalking out growth strategies and business plans for the company to achieve its vision.
Strengthening its senior leadership, the Fintech company Angel One (formerly known as Angel Broking) appointed Prateek Mehta as its chief business officer. In his new role, he will be chalking out growth strategies and business plans for the company to achieve its vision.
Prateek, has a stunning background of more than 19 years in building and creating value at Startups & Fortune 50 Companies, of which he spent 10+ years in solving and scaling retail and internet businesses like Tata Digital, Scripbox/Upwardly, Myntra, and Zovi. His wealth of experience in areas of growth, product, marketing and brand will add great value to Angel One.
At Tata Digital, Prateek led the Neobanking and Investments business and was responsible for building the investments and savings first Neobank. He conceptualized and scaled Upwardly, one of the top five wealth tech players, which was later acquired by Scripbox, where, as the Co-founder & Chief Business Officer he was responsible for customer experience, product & marketing, growth and profit & loss. At Myntra, as Senior Vice President he led their Multibrand retail business, and at Dell, he designed the Business Strategy for B2B Sales.
On the appointment, Narayan Gangadhar, chief executive officer of Angel One, said, “We are delighted to have Prateek Mehta as our Chief Business Officer. He brings with him rich and diverse experience of nearly two decades in strategically scaling up digital businesses. With excitement and optimism, I welcome him to the Angel One family.”
Prateek Mehta, chief business officer at Angel One Limited, said, “Angel One has a unique and impressive approach to business. It has registered spectacular growth in the past with its tech-back digital-first approach. I look forward to this new innings and significantly contributing to Angel’s future growth.”
Apart from being an entrepreneur, Prateek dons many other hats, like an amateur marathoner and an angel investor. He is an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay, and the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad.