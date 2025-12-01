Prateek Roy appointed as Associate Vice President, Madison Turnt

Madison Turnt, an experiential marketing unit of Madison World, is delighted to announce the appointment of Prateek Roy as associate vice-president, leading cinema, Sponsorship, and Non-Traditional Media business for the agency. He will report to Sunny Vohra, CEO, Madison Turnt & Anugrah Madison.

Prateek's career spans both traditional media houses like Radio City, Disney Star, Sony Pictures Network, and Zee Media, as well as new-age digital startup unicorns such as ShareChat/Moj and Scoopwhoop where he has consistently forged C-suite partnerships that elevated market presence and commercial impact.

Sunny Vohra, CEO, Madison Turnt & Anugrah Madison, shared, “We are excited to welcome Prateek to Madison Turnt. His diverse media experience, strategic mindset and strong command of new-age platforms make him an invaluable addition to our leadership team. As we continue to expand our footprint in the experiential marketing industry, Prateek’s expertise will play a pivotal role in elevating the value we deliver to our clients.”

Sharing his excitement, Prateek Roy, associate vice president, Madison Turnt, said, “I am truly excited to be a part of Madison World. The advertising and media landscape is evolving faster than ever, and there is massive potential waiting to be unlocked especially in cinema advertising, experiential marketing and live entertainment. These are high-impact touchpoints where brands can build real engagement, not just visibility. I look forward to working closely with our clients, partners and internal teams to build future-ready solutions that combine innovation, creativity and measurable business outcomes. I would like to express my sincere thanks to Ajit Varghese and to Sunny Vohra for their trust and for giving me this opportunity. Madison has always set the benchmark for excellence in the industry, and I am committed to contributing to the next phase of growth with collaboration, ambition and a sharp strategic lens.”