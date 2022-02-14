Prathyusha Agarwal moves on from Zee; to join Byju’s

She was Zee’s chief consumer and data officer.
As per sources, Prathyusha Agarwal, chief consumer and data officer, Zee Entertainment Enterprises has quit and is set to join Byju’s, an edu-tech giant, in a leadership capacity.
Agarwal joined Zee in January 2017 as its chief marketing officer and moves on after five years and two months. In a career of over 20 years, she has worked at organisations such as Tata UniStore, HDFC Life, Hindustan Unilever, Star India, Brand Learning, allOK Tech Support, and MarketGate Consulting.