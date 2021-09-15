Praveen Pandey joins Rediffusion as Chief Digital Officer

Praveen Pandey, on his joining Rediffusion SmartMedia said, “I am excited to be joining Rediffusion, especially when the industry is on the cusp of phenomenal growth and evolution. I look forward to building products and services that best connect consumers to brands. We are getting together some very bright talent. And tying up some very different kinds of partnerships in AI, AR, BC, ML, VR and more that will enable us to offer cutting-edge technological solutions to brands. Compared to the media behemoths, it will be our endeavour to be nimble, innovative, inventive and solutions-driven. I am looking forward to an interesting innings ahead”.