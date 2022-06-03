Praveen Pandey joins Wavemaker Indonesia as Principal Partner Performance

He will be responsible for leading Performance Media & Ecommerce for the world’s most respected beauty tech brand – L’Oréal.
Wavemaker Indonesia has recently appointed Praveen Pandey as principal partner performance. With over 15 years of experience in Digital Media with stints at GroupM, Omnicom Group, and Publicis Groupe, Praveen Pandey brings in the experience in setting up large digital businesses with focus on biddable media and data driven performance marketing. Pandey has worked with numerous clients with a wide portfolio of brands like Unilever, Volkswagen Group, Bose, P&G, Tata Motors, Cipla, Shell and others. He has also worked with a few starts-up in the earlier part of his career.
In his new role, he will be responsible for leading Performance Media & Ecommerce for the world’s most respected beauty tech brand – L’Oréal. He will be instrumental in building the brand business for L’Oréal.
Amir Suherlan, managing director of Wavemaker Indonesia, commented, “In continuous effort to strengthen Wavemaker Indonesia, I’m happy to welcome Praveen Pandey. He will help in building stronger agency capabilities and strengthen operational excellence on performance media. The landscape is moving fast and every Ad-investment is expected to have a better return over time.
“Pandey is excited to rejoin the GroupM family and Wavemaker in the Indonesia market. He reflects that GroupM’s culture has a huge role in shaping him as an individual and in his success as a professional.”
I am excited to re-join the GroupM family in Indonesia. My endeavor is to move clients’ business with the help of enablers like platforms, people and processes.”
He continued: “That said, it will be a great learning experience for me at Wavemaker, as we know how the new normal of digital has significantly shifted, I am keen to unlearn and re-learn to keep pace. In the age of AI, ML and data-driven marketing solutions, digital marketing can redefine the grammar of marketing. I am privileged to join the ‘positively provoked’ culture of GroupM’s Wavemaker.”