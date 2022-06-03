Praveen Pandey joins Wavemaker Indonesia as Principal Partner Performance

Wavemaker Indonesia has recently appointed Praveen Pandey as principal partner performance. With over 15 years of experience in Digital Media with stints at GroupM, Omnicom Group, and Publicis Groupe, Praveen Pandey brings in the experience in setting up large digital businesses with focus on biddable media and data driven performance marketing. Pandey has worked with numerous clients with a wide portfolio of brands like Unilever, Volkswagen Group, Bose, P&G, Tata Motors, Cipla, Shell and others. He has also worked with a few starts-up in the earlier part of his career.