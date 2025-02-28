Praveen Someshwar steps down as HT Media MD & CEO after nearly 7 years

Praveen Someshwar has resigned as MD and CEO of HT Media Group after nearly seven years. His last day is today, and he will join United Spirits (USL) on April 1.

Someshwar took to LinkedIn to announce the same.

Prior to joining HT Media in August 2018, he spent 24 years at PepsiCo, holding various leadership roles across India and Asia. Notably, he served as senior vice president and general manager for PepsiCo's North and South East Asia businesses, overseeing growth in both food and beverage sectors from his base in Hong Kong.

Someshwar's leadership at HT Media has been marked by a strategic focus on digital acceleration, aiming to make the company future-ready in content delivery, revenue models, advertising solutions, and cross-platform integrations.