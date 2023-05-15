PRCAI elects new leadership committee; re-elected Atul Sharma as President

Atul Sharma, CEO, Ruder Finn India and Head, Middle East, has been re elected as the President, who has been the president for the association since 2021. He will be supported by Kunal Kishore, Founder and Director, Value 360 Communications, who will be serving his second term as the Vice President, and Vineet Handa, Founder and CEO, Kaizzen PR elected as the new Secretary, part of the manging committee (MANCOM), working along with the PRCAI CEO, Deeptie Sethi.