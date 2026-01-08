PRCI appoints Dr T Vinayakumar as chairman of governing council

The Public Relations Council of India (PRCI) has appointed Dr T Vinayakumar as chairman of its Governing Council. The appointment was formalised at an event held in Bengaluru.

Dr Vinayakumar has over four decades of experience across advertising and public relations. He is the founder and senior partner of Guide Advertising & PR and serves as chairman of Kome Vertika. He is also the trustee and founder secretary of the Pepper Creative Awards Trust.

He has previously served as national president of PRCI. His return to a leadership role comes as the organisation reconstitutes its governing council.

Speaking on the appointment, Dr T Vinayakumar said: “Our mission remains steadfast: to provide a platform for professionals to excel and to ensure that the voice of Indian communication resonates on a global stage.”

PRCI also announced the formation of its new governing council. Chinmaye Praveen, K Ravindran, CJ Singh, Dr T S Latha, Arijit Majumdar, Dr B K Ravi and Ravi Mahapatra have been appointed as directors. MB Jayaram, Srinivas Murthy B, Geetha Shanker (national president), S Narendra and Dr K R Venugopal will continue as directors.

In addition, Dr Prashanth Venugopal has been named chairman of the Young Communicators Club, while Pashupathi Sharma takes over as secretary general. U S Kutty has been appointed senior vice president of the national executive.

Founded in 2004 by MB Jayaram and a group of communication professionals, PRCI operates across 60 chapters in India. The organisation said it will host a CEO meet in Delhi, celebrate its foundation day in Kolkata in April, and hold the 20th Global Communication Conclave in Chandigarh later this year.