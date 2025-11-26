PRCI Delhi appoints Baldev Raj as Vice Chairman

The Public Relations Council of India (PRCI), the platform for communications and reputation management professionals, has appointed Baldev Raj, founder & CEO of Prius Communications, as the ‘vice chairman’ of its Delhi Chapter.

Under its renewed strategic direction, PRCI aims to reinforce the linkages between communication professionals, public institutions, industry leaders, and academic ecosystems. The Delhi Chapter, owing to the city’s policy influence and institutional density, is being positioned as a centre for knowledge leadership and research, ethical and transparent reputation management, Technology-enabled communication practices, AI-driven capacity building and talent development for the next generation of communicators.

M. B. Jayaram, chief mentor & chairman Emeritus, PRCI, said, “As communication moves closer to the centre of decision-making — whether in governance, healthcare, business, or public life — PRCI needs leaders who understand the full arc of this responsibility. Baldev has worked at the intersection of these spaces for more than two decades. He has built teams, institutions, and systems that place credibility and strategic rigour at the forefront.

We see his appointment as an important step in strengthening PRCI’s Delhi Chapter and accelerating our mission to develop communicators who can operate confidently in an increasingly complex communication environment.”

Baldev’s career spans over 25 years across healthcare, finance & banking, start up, technology, education, infrastructure, public policy communication, and development sectors.

Baldev Raj, ‘vice chairman’, PRCI Delhi Chapter, said, “I am pleased to take on this responsibility and grateful for the trust PRCI has placed in me. This is an important moment for our profession. The expectations from communication — whether from the public, from institutions, or from industry - have grown significantly.

I look forward to working with the Delhi Chapter to build programmes that strengthen professional capability, deepen cross-sector dialogue, and prepare young communicators for a landscape that demands both precision and purpose. I am committed to contributing meaningfully to PRCI’s growth and to the development of a more responsible communication ecosystem.”