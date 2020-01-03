Preeta Mathur appointed Group Creative Director, 82.5 Communications

A graduate from Delhi University, Preeta started her career with Grey Worldwide in 2001 and since then, she has gathered a wealth of experience across local and international brands, across varying categories from healthcare to telecom to automotive to FMCG and so on. The craving to do some good for the world, was the real reason why Preeta joined Storytellers, her last agency. Her best work across agencies has been the work she has done for causes that require communication to generate behaviour change.