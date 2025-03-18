Preetha Athrey joins The Trade Desk as Director of Brand Marketing

The Trade Desk has appointed Preetha Athrey as director of brand marketing. Prior to this, Athrey was founder and partner of Mavens 360, a boutique consulting firm, aimed at helping leaders, professionals and brands build their digital and social presence.

She took to LinkedIn to announce the same.

Athrey is an experienced and seasoned professional marketer and digital brand strategist, with over 20 years of experience. She has led marketing, social, and digital teams across over 20 markets in Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

Throughout her career, she has worked with organisations like Twitter, India Today, Apollo Tyres, Turner Broadcasting, Radio Mirchi, and Airtel.