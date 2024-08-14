Prime Video appoints Ananta Das as head of brand PR for APAC

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Das Moves from Amazon Brand Lead to Head of Prime Video APAC PR.
Ananta Das has joins Prime Video as brand PR for APAC.
She took to LinkedIn to announce the same.
Her previous role was as the Brand Lead for Amazon, where she served as the Head of PR for Prime Video in the APAC region.
Das has over 15 years of experience in the communications and PR industry and has worked with organisations like Mondelez International, Colgate Palmolive, Tata Global Beverages, and Johnson & Johnson.