Prime Video elevates Gaurav Gandhi as VP APAC, Sushant Sreeram as India country head

Prime Video has elevated Gaurav Gandhi from vice president, India to vice president, Asia Pacific, an internal memo circulated in the org recently. In his new role Gandhi will lead APAC, incorporating Japan and South East Asia, alongside India. Effective April 2023, he will transition into this new role and will be based out of Singapore. As Gaurav moves to take on this larger responsibility, Sushant Sreeram, currently Director – SVOD Business, will be elevated to the position of Country Director, Prime Video, India.