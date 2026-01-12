Prime Video elevates Kali Sayak Mukherjee as head of creative marketing, APAC & ANZ

Prime Video has elevated Kali Sayak Mukherjee to the role of head, creative marketing, APAC and ANZ. He assumed the position in January 2026 and will oversee creative marketing and production across India, South-East Asia, Australia, New Zealand and Japan.

Mukherjee has been with Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios for close to four years. Prior to his current role, he served as creative marketing head for Prime Video India between April 2023 and January 2026. Earlier, he was senior creative director for series and sports marketing at Prime Video.

Before joining Prime Video, Mukherjee worked as creative director at Amazon. He spent over six years at 22Feet Tribal Worldwide, where he held the role of content lead and worked on digital mandates for brands including Volkswagen, Red Bull, Mahindra Rise, Dunkin’ Donuts and Kinder Joy.

He began his career in media as an anchor and producer at NDTV-Hindu, where he worked on television content across food, travel and documentary formats.

Announcing the role change on LinkedIn, Kali Sayak Mukherjee wrote: "2026 got my hands full! I start the year in a new role as Head, Creative Marketing, APAC and ANZ. In this increased remit I will lead creative marketing and production across India, South-East Asia, Australia, New Zealand and Japan. For an electrical engineer, who many years ago wondered if he would be any good with copywriting, it’s a humbling and exciting opportunity to lead an international creative mandate.

In my 6+ years at Prime Video India, I'm grateful to have had the opportunity to shape culture with content and ideas. As I look forward to working with the extremely talented teams across these diverse regions, I can’t wait to immerse in new cultures like my 2-year old diving into a ball pit on a Saturday.

Call it cliché, but none of this would be possible without my super talented India team backing me through it Tejas Ravindranath, Sushant Naik, Mikhil Saluja, Swathi Rishi, Tinna Rajput, Rohan Palav, Abhijith Nambiar, and Prashant. I can't wait to start creating magic together in 2026 Yoshikazu H. Natalie Kim Jessie Carter Hwei Loke Josie Law Arya Roy David Simonsen Tisson Thomas Milan Kishorpuria

Thank you, leaders past and present who have and continue to shape me through this journey Shilangi Mukherji, Nikhil Madhok, Manish Menghani, Aparna Purohit, Sushant Sreeram, Sonia Huria, Tamagna Ghosh...."