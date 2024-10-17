Prime Video promotes Sahira Nair as head of scripted series

Prime Video promotes Sahira Nair to head of scripted series. She took to LinkedIn to announce the same.

Nair joined Prime Video in 2019 as a creative executive overseeing scripted original series.

She is a graduate from the School of Visual Arts, NYC and has been a part of the production team behind some well-known series like The Sopranos , Gossip Girls, and CSI New York. She served as an Assistant Director on films like Darjeeling Limited, The Good Shepherd, and Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna. She has also worked as creative executive at Epic TV, Discovery and MX Player.