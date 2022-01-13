Prithvi Bajaj has joined Budweiser as a senior brand manager

He joins the beer giant from Adidas where he worked as a sports marketing manager.
Prithvi Bajaj’s new year has started with a new job: senior brand manager at Budweiser. He took to LinkedIn to announce the move where he wrote, “I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Senior Brand Manager at Budweiser. Thrilled to work on a brand that lives at the center of sport, music, and culture!”
His LinkedIn profile reflects his new job designation as senior brand marketing manager at Anheuser-Busch InBev (AB InBev), the parent company of Budweiser.
Bajaj’s career spans a bit over a decade and in this time, he has worked at places such as Adidas, Players Union (a sports community he founded) in 2015, Bajaj Finserv, AIESEC, Indiatimes, and Eureka Forbes, and internships at Accenture and Capital Advertising.