Priti Murthy joins GroupM India as President, GroupM Services India

Priti Murthy - president GroupM Services India said, “It is one of the best eras in the media industry, revival and rejuvenation being the focus. I am delighted to join GroupM, to walk the path to the future transformation of GroupM offerings in the marketplace and magnify the operational excellence that it is known for. With GroupM's focus on creating the best in class and house of excellence, my role will be to bring in the right mix of talent, process and tech to ensure quality assurance and continuous improvement for biddable and non-biddable media for our partners and clients. I am looking forward to working with Prasanth and the entire ExCo in driving this focus."