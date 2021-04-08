Priya Jayaraman steps down as CEO of Saatchi & Saatchi Propagate

Adding further he said, “Charles Victor has been with LKSS for 15 years, working across creative, mainline and digital. He’s got a perfect mix of business, creative and technology that one could have asked for to take on SSP. He’s a trusted and true partner for clients and agency alike. Joining him will be Sabah Iqbal, who with 15 years of enviable pedigree brings with her a unique creative lens combined with astute knowledge and expertise across mainline, digital and media. I am excited to partner the duo in the next chapter of growth at the agency.”

Sharing her views on the decision, Priya Jayaraman said: “It’s been a decade of a journey of creating a digital agency from inception and seeing it through to becoming a part of a global entity. I feel blessed and humbled to have met such fabulous colleagues who built their careers here, of many clients who trusted their journey with us, and partners without whose support this journey would have been impossible. I am carrying with me stories, learnings, friendships and a whole lot of gratitude for a lifetime.”

On assuming a new role at the agency, Charles Victor said: “Firstly, we cannot thank Priya enough for the tremendous legacy she leaves behind for all of us. She and the team have accomplished so much in a short span of time on the creative and the business front, attracting an enviable bunch of partner brands around the Saatchi & Saatchi Propagate fireplace. For me, it isn’t so much about taking on the reins at Saatchi & Saatchi Propagate but the excitement of helping our partners unlock growth and deliver dynamic, diverse, disruptive creative in the platform world.”

Welcoming Sabah Iqbal to the agency, Charles added, “I am absolutely stoked to have Sabah on board as Sr. VP and Head - Saatchi & Saatchi Propagate. For us, it’s like having a wonderful relative coming over to stay at your home for good, as she moves internally from within the Publicis Groupe. Sabah’s fabulous energy, her deep experience and her strong leadership skills are just what we need to step up.”

Part of the Publicis Groupe, Saatchi & Saatchi Propagate is a specialist digital agency serving a wide range of local and global clients, notably MaxLife Insurance, Max Group, Scripbox, Practo, ESPN CricInfo, Embassy Springs, Revlon, Dailyhunt among others. Known for its entrepreneurial spirit, the agency today partners with reputed clients in drafting their customer journeys that operate at the intersection of media, technology and creativity.