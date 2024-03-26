Priyadarshi Banerjee appointed as principal partner/lead for Unilever's content+ by GroupM's Mindshare

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
He is an alumnus of the Institute of Management Technology, Ghaziabad.
According to an update on LinkedIn, the former vice president of account management at Kofluence, Priyadarshi Banerjee has been named principal partner/lead for Unilever's content+ by GroupM's Mindshare.
Banerjee, a seasoned marketing professional, has held various positions at companies including Readers Digest, Future Group India, One Digital Entertainment, HSBC Global Banking and Markets, Wipro Digital Operations and Platforms, Thomas Cook Group, Wunderman Thompson, Bennett Coleman & Co., and Neoma Ventures.
He managed direct-to-consumer sales and marketing campaigns for licensed businesses like Forbes International, National Geographic, and Bloomberg Businessweek. Banerjee established physical and online D2C channels for entertainment, published goods, and consumer goods, overseeing customer services, operations, and marketing teams.
He also established targeted departments for campaign analytics, database administration, creative planning, lead generation, lead management, and customer acquisition.