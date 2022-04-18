Priyadarshi Banerjee moves on from Times Group

He was working as AVP & Head- Marketing, Digital & Business Operations at Times Group.
Pryadarshi Banerjee has moved on from The Times Group. He announced this move on a LinkedIn post. Banerjee was working as AVP & Head- Marketing, Digital & Business Operations at Times Group and have spent close to 11 years with the group.
He will join One Digital entertainment, the leading digital media, technology and creator network which specializes in many verticals of content and digital media.
In the past, he has also worked with Future Group India as marketing manager - Ack Media, Reader's Digest, Wunderman Thompson, Thomas Cook Group and Wipro Digital Operations.