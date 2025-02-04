Priyanka Gill departs Kalaari to launch Coluxe lab-grown diamond brand

Priyanka Gill, co-founder of The Good Glamm Group and former partner at Kalaari Capital, is launching Coluxe, a lab-grown diamond jewellery brand.

She took to LinkedIn to announce the same.

The venture plans to offer contemporary collections, including solitaire rings, pendants, earrings, tennis bracelets, and necklaces, with online sales set to begin in May 2025.

The lab-grown diamond jewellery market in India was valued at $264.5 million in 2022 and is projected to grow at a 14.8% compound annual growth rate (CAGR), reaching $1.1 billion by 2033.