Priyanka Padode Sheth joins IPLIX Media as head of operations

According to a post on Priyanka Padode Sheth's LinkedIn, she has joined IPLIX Media! as head of operations. Prior to this, she was the head of client servicing & AdShare at PocketAces.
She has over 14 years of professional experience, in organizations namely ASAPP Info Global Services, Deep Focus, New York Daily News, ABC Television, Hearst Magazines, Dharma Productions, Viacom and PocketAces.
Priyanka also founded DezignGenie.com, which was an interior and architecture platform that enabled users to look through interior photos in the year of 2014.
Priyanka is a New York University graduate with majors in journalism and the business of media, and excels in vendor, account and stakeholder managment.