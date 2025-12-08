Priyanka Serrao joins super.money as Head of PR & External Communications

Priyanka Serrao has taken over as head of PR & Communications at super.money, a youth-focused UPI and credit-led fintech platform backed by Flipkart. She is the first communications leader to join the company and will drive brand strategy, media relations and reputation building across India. She reports to Prakash Sikaria, founder & CEO, super.money.

Priyanka has 14+ years of experience across consumer internet, technology and retail. She spent more than 6 years at Flipkart in working in the communications team, leading narratives across consumer tech, fashion, UX, people policies, partnerships, sustainability and innovation. Prior to that, she spent more than 7 years at Edelman. She has been recognised with industry honours such as 40 Under 40 in PR & Corporate Communications (2021) and PRMoment India’s 30 Under 30 (2017).

Her appointment comes at a time when super.money is scaling rapidly, and she will play a key role in shaping the platform’s brand story and visibility in the market.