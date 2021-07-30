Shailesh Jejurikar to be first Indian COO of P&G

Jon R. Moeller named P&G's president and chief executive officer.
Shailesh Jejurikar will take over as chief operating officer at American packaged consumer goods company Procter & Gamble (P&G) in October, the maker of Tide detergent and Head & Shoulder's shampoo, said on Thursday as part of a global succession announcement.
Jon R. Moeller, vice chairman and chief operating officer, will succeed David Taylor as Procter & Gamble’s president and chief executive officer, effective November 1, 2021. Moeller has been appointed to the company’s board of directors. On November 1, 2021, David Taylor will become Procter & Gamble’s Executive Chairman. In this role, Taylor will lead the board of directors, and provide advice and counsel to the CEO and P&G leadership on company decisions.
James McNerney, lead director of P&G’s Board, said, “We thank David for his strategic leadership and guidance over the last six years as the Company has returned to consistent balanced growth and value creation. A strong plan for sustained success is in place and the Board unanimously agrees that now is the time to transition to Jon as CEO. We are fortunate and grateful to have David continue as executive chairman.”
Moeller joined P&G in 1988. He has been a member of P&G’s global leadership team since 2009, serving as chief financial officer, chief operating officer, and vice chairman. Throughout his career, he has held various senior leadership roles in categories, sectors and regions, and helped build several of P&G’s core businesses. Moeller played a pivotal role in designing and implementing P&G’s portfolio, superiority, productivity and organisation design strategy, as part of one of the most significant transformations in the Company’s history.
Jejurikar's extensive P&G career has spanned multiple businesses (Health & Beauty Care, Home Care, Fabric Care and P&G Professional) in both developed and developing regions (North America, Europe, Asia and Africa).
He will report to Moeller and his successor will be announced at a later date. He currently serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the Company’s Fabric & Home Care sector, P&G’s largest business unit, which has consistently delivered industry-leading results.
“I am honored to serve as P&G’s CEO,” said Moeller. “My confidence in the future is rooted in my confidence in P&G people. They are committed to lead, motivated to win, and have a strong focus on sustained excellence in everything we do—serving consumers and delivering for shareholders through an integrated strategy that is delivering balanced growth and value creation.”
“It has been an honor of a lifetime being the CEO of P&G, and I am incredibly grateful for the support of P&G’s Board, lead team and P&G people everywhere. Together, we have established strong momentum through an integrated strategy that is being executed with excellence,” said Taylor. “The Board and I are confident the time is right to transition the role of CEO, and I look forward to supporting Jon, Shailesh and the entire team as they continue to raise the bar to win with consumers and customers around the world and deliver sustained excellence.”