Shailesh Jejurikar to be first Indian COO of P&G

“It has been an honor of a lifetime being the CEO of P&G, and I am incredibly grateful for the support of P&G’s Board, lead team and P&G people everywhere. Together, we have established strong momentum through an integrated strategy that is being executed with excellence,” said Taylor. “The Board and I are confident the time is right to transition the role of CEO, and I look forward to supporting Jon, Shailesh and the entire team as they continue to raise the bar to win with consumers and customers around the world and deliver sustained excellence.”