Procter & Gamble names Shailesh Jejurikar as next CEO, succeeding Jon Moeller

Procter & Gamble has appointed Shailesh Jejurikar as its next chief executive officer, making him one of the few Indian-born leaders to rise to the top of a major U.S. corporation. He will take over from current CEO Jon Moeller on January 1, 2026, at a time when the consumer goods giant is grappling with global economic headwinds and evolving market dynamics.

Jejurikar, 58, currently serves as P&G’s chief operating officer and will be nominated to the company’s board during its October shareholder meeting. A P&G veteran, he began his journey with the company in 1989 as an assistant brand manager in India and has since held leadership roles across regions and categories.

His appointment comes as P&G navigates slowing sales, volatile consumer demand, and increasing pressure from changing trade and regulatory landscapes. Moeller, 61, who has led the company since 2021, will move into the role of executive chairman.

Jejurikar brings deep operational experience, having overseen P&G’s Enterprise Markets—which include Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia—as well as core functions like IT, sales, manufacturing, and new business development. He also led the company’s largest division, Fabric & Home Care, home to brands like Tide, Ariel, Downy, and Febreze, which collectively generate about one-third of P&G’s revenue.