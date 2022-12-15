Procter & Gamble’s Kainaz Gazder named Chairperson for the APAC Effie Awards 2023

She is SVP & Chief Marketing Officer, Procter & Gamble Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa .
Effie Asia Pacific has announced Kainaz Gazder, SVP & Chief Marketing Officer, Procter & Gamble Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, as the Awards Chairperson for the 10th anniversary edition of the APAC Effie Awards.
With more than 25 years in the FMCG industry, Kainaz has built a track record in building brands, driving business turnarounds, launching new categories and developing the next generation of leaders. Starting out with P&G India in 1996, she has held leadership roles at country, regional and global levels across a variety of P&G brands and geographies and has been credited for numerous business-building and award-winning brand campaigns. She is also a passionate advocate of P&G’s commitment to be a force for growth and a force for good through community impact, equality and inclusion and environmental sustainability.
As the Chief Marketing Officer of P&G Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, she is responsible for marketing and advertising strategies, media innovations and communication that guide brand building for P&G’s portfolio of trusted brands. She also leads P&G’s Babycare business for Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa.
On her appointment, Kainaz said, “I am excited to be the Awards Chairperson for APAC Effie Awards 2023. It is an honour to serve the Effies especially as it celebrates 10 years of awarding effectiveness in Asia Pacific. In my association with the APAC Effies over the past 3 years, I have been very impressed with the strong emphasis on marketing effectiveness and the impact that this forum has on our industry. I look forward to another stellar year and to awarding path-breaking work that builds brands and positively impacts the communities that they serve.”
The APAC Effie Awards celebrates its 10th year of honouring the most effective marketing efforts in the region. This distinguished award, recognised as the industry’s gold standard for marketing effectiveness worldwide, is accepting entries from now till March 2023.