Procter & Gamble’s Kainaz Gazder named Chairperson for the APAC Effie Awards 2023

On her appointment, Kainaz said, “I am excited to be the Awards Chairperson for APAC Effie Awards 2023. It is an honour to serve the Effies especially as it celebrates 10 years of awarding effectiveness in Asia Pacific. In my association with the APAC Effies over the past 3 years, I have been very impressed with the strong emphasis on marketing effectiveness and the impact that this forum has on our industry. I look forward to another stellar year and to awarding path-breaking work that builds brands and positively impacts the communities that they serve.”