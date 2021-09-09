ProfitWheel announces Aman Khanna as Co-Founder to lead US operations

Commenting on his new role, Aman Khanna, co-founder, ProfitWheel, said, “These are interesting times for the adtech/martech ecosystem. As we enter a cookieless era, businesses will need to reinvent themselves in search of newer technologies that avoid the decaying tech stack. Our technology platforms are built to help service customers across the globe, industries, and business segments. As we venture into the US market, our vision is to help our clients expand globally through our products. I am delighted to be part of this journey as we reinvent adtech for our customers.”