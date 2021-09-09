ProfitWheel announces Aman Khanna as Co-Founder to lead US operations

Aman joins the start-up after a successful seven-year stint and will work closely with Vivek Bhargava, Co-Founder at ProfitWheel.
The newly-announced SaaS start-up, ProfitWheel, has launched its US operations. ProfitWheel is a product company born in 2020 that will focus on creating a customer data-led marketing intelligence platform for the new direct-to-consumer world.
With this move, the company will fill the need gap created by the changes in the adtech ecosystem over the years, such as the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA), the growth of walled gardens in the US market, and the consequent rise in the importance of cookieless adtech solutions.
To lead its US foray, ProfitWheel has brought in Nielsen’s Aman Khanna as Co-Founder. Aman joins the start-up after a successful seven-year stint and will work closely with Vivek Bhargava, Co-Founder at ProfitWheel. Aman has been involved in the company’s US operations since its inception and hitherto existence in stealth mode.
Aman has spent his career in digital advertising in Corporate America. After completing his graduate school in Boston, he started working at iProspect (SEM) Boston, before moving to Yahoo! into a management role. He continued with his leadership positions at firms such as Adelphic Mobile and Visual IQ, before joining Nielsen.
Welcoming Aman on board, Vivek Bhargava, co-founder, ProfitWheel, said, “We are excited to announce our foray into the US market and Aman’s appointment as a Co-Founder. Aman is the perfect partner to lead the US operations with his rich product and market experience. Under his leadership, we are looking at growing our sales, customer success and product teams in the Americas as well as globally. We are committed to enabling brands and marketers to see ‘Profit as a service’ by helping them acquire highly profitable customers through our marketing tech stack.”
Commenting on his new role, Aman Khanna, co-founder, ProfitWheel, said, “These are interesting times for the adtech/martech ecosystem. As we enter a cookieless era, businesses will need to reinvent themselves in search of newer technologies that avoid the decaying tech stack. Our technology platforms are built to help service customers across the globe, industries, and business segments. As we venture into the US market, our vision is to help our clients expand globally through our products. I am delighted to be part of this journey as we reinvent adtech for our customers.”
Speaking about partnering with ProfitWheel, Raphael Rivilla, Partner / Senior VP, Media, Marcus Thomas LLP, said, “Marcus Thomas recently embarked on a partnership journey with the ProfitWheel team in the US. As an independent agency, it is important to embrace future-proofed technologies that help overcome the cookie collapse, walled gardens and attribution challenges. ProfitWheel’s technologies help Marcus Thomas’ clients intelligently advertise in paid social and programmatic, utilizing first-party data assets in a data safe, privacy-compliant manner. Unpacking and transparently showcasing the value of lookalikes whilst generating scale allows our customers to identify net new prospects using this cutting-edge technology platform. This partnership enables Marcus Thomas to stay extremely competitive in the adtech ecosystem and deliver on insights and performance that are delivered transparently."