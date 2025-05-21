Prose on Pixels appoints Joris Knetsch as APAC Lead

Prose on Pixels (POP), Havas' AI-powered content at scale agency has announced the appointment of Joris Knetsch as EVP, Prose on Pixels APAC, effective May 2025. Based in Singapore, Joris will lead the launch and expansion of Prose on Pixels across the Asia Pacific region.

With over a decade of experience in digital production, creative content, and scaling operations - including eight years building and leading Media.Monks' business in APAC, Joris’ brings deep regional expertise and a strong track record of success. His appointment marks a significant step forward in advancing Havas Converged strategy in the region. With the launch of Prose on Pixels, Havas completes the strategic triangle of media, creativity and content – delivering integrated, Ai-powered solutions to solve marketing challenges at speed and scale.

"With close to a decade of experience in the APAC region, Joris brings invaluable market knowledge and established relationships that will help us accelerate our growth. His deep expertise in technology-driven production makes him the ideal person to lead Prose on Pixels in Asia Pacific,” said Steve Netzley, global CEO, Prose on Pixels.

Joris' appointment comes as Havas accelerates the transformation of Prose on Pixels into a borderless, AI-powered global production business. Since its relaunch in June 2023, Prose on Pixels has been consolidating production capabilities across Havas' global networks, aligning with the new production-at-scale reality.

“Bringing Joris on board helps our business in two ways”, said Rana Barua, Group CEO Havas India, Southeast & North Asia. “First, to officially launch and scale Prose on Pixels in Asia with the right leadership in place. Second, it reinforces our Converged strategy across the region – anchored in media, creative and production – by fostering collaboration and empowering our teams to elevate the value we deliver to our clients.”

Joris will work closely with Rowena Bhagchandani, CEO BLKJ Havas and Pankaj Nayak, CEO, Havas Media Network Singapore to refine and roll out an Asia-specific Converged strategy, ensuring it is tailored to the region’s unique needs and opportunities.”

"I'm thrilled to be joining Prose on Pixels at such an exciting time," said Joris Knetsch, Asia Pacific Lead, Prose on Pixels. "It was immediately clear that the global Prose on Pixels team sees things the same way I do—great content production isn’t just a support act, it’s central to bringing bold creativity and smart media to life in today’s marketing landscape.