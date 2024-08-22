Protean eGov Technologies elevates Gaurav Ramdev to chief growth and marketing officer

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The new role broadens the marketing function by adding growth as a key pillar and includes direct P&L responsibility, aligning with Protean's growth objectives.
Gaurav Ramdev, formerly chief marketing officer at Protean eGov Technologies, a population-scale technology company, has been promoted to chief growth and marketing officer. In his new role, Ramdev will maintain his responsibilities as brand steward while also overseeing growth for the D2C P&L across B2C, B2B, B2B2C, and digital partnerships.
Sharing the news on LinkedIn, Ramdev remarked, "The Chief Growth & Marketing Officer role expands the ambit of the Marketing function and brings in growth as an additional pillar, assigning direct P&L responsibility, aligning with the growth imperatives of Protean."
As CMO, Ramdev managed all marketing aspects, including Brand Marketing, Digital Marketing, Performance Marketing, Content Marketing, Product Marketing, Corporate Communications, and PR. He was pivotal in strategy and innovation GTMs and supported business delivery through lead generation and optimisation.
Ramdev began his career as a Software Engineer in Geographic Information Systems at Satyam Computer Services and has since worked with ITC Limited, Orkla Group, Britannia Industries, The Coca-Cola Company, and Razorpay.