Prudent Insurance Brokers appoints Shantanu Saran as Chief Business Officer

Prudent Insurance Brokers has appointed Shantanu Saran as Chief Business Officer. He brings over 20 years of experience in insurance broking, risk management, claims, and business development.

In his new role, he will take on the responsibility of strategically growing Prudent. This entails identifying new opportunities for expansion, fostering relationships with key stakeholders, and implementing innovative strategies to drive overall success and profitability.

Before joining Prudent Insurance Brokers, Saran spent about 17 years at Marsh India Insurance Brokers, where his last role was managing director– sales and claims. Prior to that, he worked at ICICI Lombard for over 4 years, where he was the area head– corporate solution group.

Saran holds a degree in Economics from Ramjas College, University of Delhi, and a Business Administration degree from K.J. Somaiya Institute of Management Studies & Research. Throughout his career, he has consistently demonstrated a strong track record of performance, leadership, and delivering value across all his assignments.

Pavanjit Singh Dhingra, joint managing director, Prudent Insurance Brokers, said, “Shantanu Saran’s appointment marks an important step in the company’s growth journey. His track record in building stakeholder relationships managing P&Ls, and innovating strategic growth opportunities aligns well with our focus on delivering value and trust. He exemplifies leadership, innovation, and a strong commitment to client-centricity. We are confident that his vision and execution will accelerate our efforts to deliver differentiated solutions, foster stronger client relationships, and reinforce Prudent’s position as a trusted industry leader.”

On his appointment, Shantanu Saran, chief business officer, Prudent Insurance Brokers, said, “I am honoured to be part of Prudent Insurance Brokers at a time when the industry is evolving rapidly, and client expectations are continuously rising. Prudent’s strong foundation, client-centric culture, and clear strategic direction make it ideal to build meaningful and long-term value. I look forward to working closely with the leadership team to strengthen our market position, enhance our service offerings, and support clients in managing risk more effectively in a dynamic environment.”