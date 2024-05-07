Public Media Solution welcomes Arsh Lakhani as co-founder of public relations vertical

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Arsh will contribute to drive strategic initiatives to improve client relationships and brand visibility.
Public Media Solution, a PR and marketing agency based in Pune, is pleased to announce the appointment of Arsh Lakhani as co-founder of the Public Relations vertical.
With experience in the field of public relations, Arsh Lakhani brings expertise and a proven track record of driving successful PR campaigns for a diverse range of clients. In his new role, Arsh will play a pivotal role in expanding Public Media Solution's PR offerings and spearheading strategic initiatives to enhance client relationships and brand visibility.
"We are delighted to welcome Arsh Lakhani to the Public Media Solution team," said Ravinder Bharti, CEO at Public Media Solution. "Arsh's extensive experience and passion for public relations make him a valuable addition to our leadership team. We are confident that his insights and leadership will contribute significantly to the growth and success of our PR vertical."
Prior to joining Public Media Solution, Arsh Lakhani held senior positions at PR agencies, where he developed and executed innovative PR strategies that generated impactful results for clients across various industries. His expertise in media relations, crisis management, and strategic communications will be instrumental in driving Public Media Solution's PR initiatives forward.
"I am thrilled to join Public Media Solution and have the opportunity to lead the Public Relations vertical," said Arsh Lakhani. "I look forward to collaborating with the talented team at Public Media Solution to deliver exceptional PR solutions that meet the evolving needs of our clients and help them achieve their business objectives."
As Public Media Solution continues to expand its service offerings and strengthen its position, the addition of Arsh Lakhani as co-founder of the Public Relations vertical underscores the company's commitment to delivering comprehensive and integrated solutions to its clients.