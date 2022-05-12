Publicis announces new senior appointments

In his new role at Publicis Media Services, he will help enhance and embed analytics into integrated client solutions, underpinning data across all services and generating unparalleled business value. He will develop further the suite of tools, research, advanced analytics approaches and place data and analytics at the heart and centre of all marketing strategies for brands.

Vivek Tyagi has over a decade of rich experience across marketing services – he has spent almost 7 years with Publicis Groupe agencies Zenith and Performics. His last stint was with Liv, lifestyle banking app by by Emirates NBD. In his new role at Publicis Media Services, Tyagi will be responsible for strengthening the performance marketing proposition and offering, by harnessing the power of data and technology.