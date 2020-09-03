Publicis confirms Srija Chatterjee’s exit; role to dissolve

There will be no further additions to the PWW leadership team with this movement.
Publicis confirmed today that Srija Chatterjee, Managing Director, Publicis Worldwide India will be moving on from the organisation. There will be no further additions to the PWW leadership team with this movement. The Groupe recently announced the integration of BBH and a joint leadership team of Subhash Kamath and Russell Barrett to oversee BBH-PWW.
Commenting on Srija’s move, Subhash Kamath, CEO, BBH-PWW says, “We thank Srija for all her contribution to PWW and wish her all the very best in her future endeavours. Publicis Worldwide stands at an important growth juncture and with very talented teams and a robust brand portfolio already in place, we will continue to build on the momentum. Srija will be missed.”