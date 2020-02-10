Publicis Groupe appoints Deepak Pant to head ‘Data Science’ practice

Anupriya Acharya, CEO Publicis Groupe South Asia said: “Data is what fuels our marketing transformation solutions across creative, media and tech. In the last six years we have made significant progress in our Data Science Practice and today it competes with the best specialist shops. While it started as a centre of excellence providing advanced analytics solutions to our global clients, in the last 3-4 years we have seen increased appetite and hence huge uptake even in the local market. As margins of companies come under pressure the focus on ROI of marketing is only increasing. With 2000+ experts across digital and tech in the Groupe, our Data Science Practice has unmatched ability on multiple domain solutions.