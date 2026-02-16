Publicis Groupe appoints Tanushree Radhakrishnan as global media lead-PGD

Tanushree Radhakrishnan has rejoined Publicis Groupe as global media lead, PGD. Based in Singapore, she will work on building global media capability and driving market-specific growth and innovation across centres, with a stated focus on India.

Announcing her move on LinkedIn, Radhakrishnan wrote: “Glad and excited to share that I am back with the Publicis Groupe, working on something exciting and future-focused. Last week, I joined as the Global Media Lead, PGD. In this new role, I will be building the Media Capability globally and will focus on driving market specific growth and innovation in each of our centers, with a special focus on India.

Thank you to Vinay Rao and Kerry Bianchi for entrusting me with this responsibility, Veronika Ingerflom and Séverine CHARBON for the endless challenges you maneuvered and most importantly, to my strongest ally and friend Mayoori Kango for making this happen.

Looking forward to working with you all and for a fabulous 3rd stint. As they say third time's the charm.”

Radhakrishnan returns to the network after a stint at WPP Media, where she served as head of Biddable, APMEA. Prior to that, she spent over four years at GroupM in roles including head Biddable – APAC and head Biddable – India, GroupM Nexus. Her responsibilities across these roles included overseeing biddable media operations, automation initiatives and performance mandates.

Earlier in her career, she held leadership positions at LIQVD ASIA as chief operating officer and at Zenith as chief digital officer. She has also worked with Performics.Resultrix, MEC, Webchutney and Carat Media, building experience across search, programmatic and digital strategy functions.

Her appointment marks her third stint with the Publicis network.