Publicis Groupe appoints Varun Shah EVP and Head of Prodigious India and Content Factory India

Varun Shah, executive vice president and head of Prodigious India and Content Factory India says “Currently we are one of the country’s leading production houses and our ambition is to bring cutting edge technology and expertise to the market, setting new benchmarks for the industry. The new structure provides a platform to create volume content solutions for our clients across all content types and will help fuel our growth in the platform world. This consolidation will help us streamline our efforts by creating a production model which drives efficiency while delivering world class branded content across media to our partners.”