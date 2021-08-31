Publicis Groupe appoints Varun Shah EVP and Head of Prodigious India and Content Factory India

Akshay Multani has been elevated as executive producer, Prodigious and Deepak Bulchandani joins as head of brand partnerships at Content Factory.
Publicis Groupe consolidates content production arm under Varun Shah and appoints him as executive vice president and head of Prodigious India and Content Factory India. Further strengthening the team, the Groupe elevates Akshay Multani to executive producer, Prodigious and appoints Deepak Bulchandani as head of brand partnerships at Content Factory.
Designed to serve a content-driven media landscape, Prodigious & Content Factory brings together specialist production expertise in video, digital and print to design, produce and deliver branded content across all channels, using the best talent, workflow processes and tools. This consolidation furthers the Groupe’s agenda to be future ready and bring in the needed efficiencies and agility to the production process and capabilities while delivering quality content for brand partners.
Over the past few years Prodigious India has created some of the biggest campaigns including the Spotify India – There’s a playlist for that campaign, the Whisper Keep Girls in School, Pampers It Takes 2, along with incredible work for marquee brands like Skoda, Isuzu, Hero Moto corp, Garnier, Nivea, CarDekho, OLA, ACKO, HDFC Bank. With the focus on creating best in class content solutions, Prodigious India has always collaborated with some of the most respected names and brilliant minds in the industry from Indian directors like Shakun Batra, Piyush Raghani, Lloyd Baptista, to international creators like Jim Weedon Eden Tyler and Bruce Sinclair to create some outstanding work.
Speaking about the appointments Anupriya Acharya, CEO Publicis Groupe, South Asia said “Varun has been instrumental in growing the Prodigious India capabilities and under his leadership we have witnessed phenomenal growth over the past few years. He is a new age production leader with strong appreciation of international and local creativity and demonstrated experience in quality, reliability and business acumen. I am confident that Varun will take Prodigious and Content factory to newer heights.”
Varun Shah, executive vice president and head of Prodigious India and Content Factory India says “Currently we are one of the country’s leading production houses and our ambition is to bring cutting edge technology and expertise to the market, setting new benchmarks for the industry. The new structure provides a platform to create volume content solutions for our clients across all content types and will help fuel our growth in the platform world. This consolidation will help us streamline our efforts by creating a production model which drives efficiency while delivering world class branded content across media to our partners.”