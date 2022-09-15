Publicis Groupe extends Arthur Sadoun’s mandate as Chairman & CEO for 4 years

At the end of the Supervisory Board meeting, Maurice Lévy, chairman of the Supervisory Board declared: "The Supervisory Board would like to express to Arthur Sadoun its great satisfaction with the exceptional performance of the Groupe in recent years. The results achieved after bold moves such as the creation of the Marcel platform, the repositioning of Publicis Sapient and the acquisition and successful integration of Epsilon command admiration. The composition of this new management team, the Directoire + , a formula that has proven its worth in the past, has been the subject of very thorough work, carried out with and at the proposal of Arthur Sadoun. This team will be in charge of operationalizing the “Power of One” in an even deeper, broader and more demanding way, with the integration of the e-commerce solutions now inseparable from all dimensions of marketing and business transformation. I join the Supervisory Board in warmly congratulating Arthur Sadoun and his new management team, assuring them of the Board’s support in the pursuit of their action towards new successes.”