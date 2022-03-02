Publicis Groupe India appoints former McKinsey Partner Lalatendu Das as CEO Performics

Jain and Khimani stated, “This has been an incredible journey for both of us, right from being founders of Convonix in 2003 to being leaders of Performics. It has been hugely gratifying to witness the growth of the organization from a bedroom to the 700+ people behemoth it is today. We are most proud of the ecosystem we were able to build that allowed young talent to thrive and make careers both within Performics and outside. Performics has had an extraordinary run and 2021 was our best ever year from a business perspective. With the momentum in the business and the stable leadership team in place, there is no better time for us to hand over the keys of Performics to a new leadership while we recalibrate our compass and see what to create next both within Publicis Groupe and outside. We will always be grateful to the support we have received from the Groupe both in India and globally, our clients who gave us an opportunity to grow their business and most of all our colleagues who trusted us with their careers. We are very excited with Lalatendu’s appointment and will always be the biggest cheerleaders for Performics.”