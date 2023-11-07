Publicis Groupe India appoints Kedar Teny as Chief Product Officer

Anupriya Acharya, CEO of South Asia, Publicis Groupe said, “I am delighted to welcome Kedar to the Groupe. His strong marketing credentials across diverse categories in the most blue chip companies coupled with an equally strong understanding of the agency ecosystem make for a unique combination. Added to this, his affable and approachable demeanour made him the perfect choice for this role.” Acharya added, “Innovation and client-centricity is at the heart of everything that we do. And appointing a Chief Product Officer at the Groupe level is yet another key initiative in that direction.”