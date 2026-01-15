Publicis Groupe India appoints Sonal Verma as Managing Director of Arc Worldwide

Publicis Groupe India has appointed Sonal Verma as managing director of Arc Worldwide India. Verma will report to Kedar Teny, chief product officer, Publicis Groupe India.

Arc Worldwide is the Groupe’s experiential and shopper marketing arm, created to address the growing complexity of today’s consumer decision-making. As buying journeys become increasingly non-linear, Arc Worldwide helps brands influence choice closer to the point of action by designing interventions rooted in shopper behaviour, context, and mission.

Sonal Verma brings over 25 years of experience across integrated marketing, experiential strategy and consumer engagement. At Arc Worldwide India, Verma will lead the agency’s business operations with a sharp focus on strengthening experiential and connected commerce capabilities whilst building future-ready solutions that drive impactful and measurable business outcomes for brands.

Kedar Teny, chief product officer, Publicis Groupe India, said, “Sonal’s appointment marks a natural progression in scaling Arc Worldwide India’s role in helping brands influence choice at experiential moments of decision. As brands seek growth closer to such moments, Arc Worldwide India’s shopper and experiential capabilities are becoming central to how we deliver impact. Sonal brings the strategic clarity and executional rigour needed to accelerate this momentum and embed these capabilities more deeply across our offerings.”

Speaking about her appointment, Sonal Verma, managing director, Arc Worldwide India, said, “I’m excited to join at a time when brands are increasingly focused on creating experiences that influence choice and drive real business outcomes. Arc has a strong global legacy in connected commerce, shopper marketing, retail and brand experiences and I look forward to working with the team and clients to build insight-led, culturally relevant and scalable solutions that sit at the intersection of creativity, commerce and consumer engagement.”