Publicis Groupe names Ajit Gurnani as Chief Business Development Officer, South Asia

Publicis Groupe announced that it had appointed Ajit Gurnani as Chief Business Development Officer for South Asia. In his new role, he will enhance new business offerings, strengthen client relationships, and accelerate growth for the Groupe and its clients. He will also drive greater synergies, and connectivity across Groupe agencies, solution hubs, and Practices for increased client value and maximum business results. He will work closely with Anupriya Acharya, CEO Publicis Groupe South Asia in this mandate. Publicis Media India has been leading in new business rankings in the last couple of years.