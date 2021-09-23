Publicis Groupe strengthens its media services leadership team

Speaking on the key appointments, Tanmay Mohanty, CEO, Publicis Media Services, said, “I am delighted to have Rajiv Gopinath and Ajit Gurnani as a part of Publicis Media Services. Their deep understanding of data, digital, tech and media tied with a proven track record in business growth will help us in the realignment of our media services. In our continuous efforts to strengthen our team, we are confident that Rajiv and Ajit’s expertise and vast experience will add significant value to the organization.”