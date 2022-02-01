Publicis Health brings Anindya Banerjee on board as Head of Creative

Welcoming Anindya to the agency, Dorelle Kulkarni, senior vice president, Publicis Health said “Publicis Health has had tremendous growth momentum in the past year and this is reflected in both our new business wins and our body of work. To keep up this momentum it is important to have a leadership team that brings a diverse perspective and open new avenues for us. Anindya comes with the perfect knowledge of craft and experience which will be invaluable in propelling Publicis Health to the next phase of growth. I look forward to us working together.”