Publicis India’s Managing Director, Oindrila Roy moves on to start her own venture

Roy moves on after three years with the company to launch Opinion Incubator.

afaqs! news bureau
Oindrila Roy, managing director of Publicis India has announced her exit from the company. As per her LinkedIn post, she has moved on to start her new venture called Opinion Incubator.

Roy joined the company 3 years ago as managing director.

With an experience of  more than 20 years,  Oindrila has held senior positions across organisations including JWT, Leo Burnett, Edelweiss, and Essence (Group M) where she worked across multiple industries such as BFSI, FMCG, Beauty, E-commerce, Ed-tech and a whole host of direct-to-consumer brands.

